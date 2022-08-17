For Quick Alerts
Bhim Army chief, on way to meet family of Dalit child detained in Rajasthan
India
New Delhi, Aug 17: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was detained on Wednesday at the Jodhpur airport, on his way to meet family of the Dalit boy killed by his teacher in Rajasthan
Nine-year-old Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in the school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The death has triggered massive anger and a political backlash in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.
