Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad sent to 14-day judicial custody

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 21: The bail plea of Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has been dismissed by Tis Hazari Court in Delhi and he is taken to the Tihar jail on Saturday. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Azad moved to Tis Hazari Court for bail after he was been arrested by the Delhi police today.

He was detained after he surrendered before the Delhi police at gate number 1 of the Jamia Masjid today.

The Delhi cops has sought 14-day judicial custody of him.

He was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

On Friday, however he managed to escape from the custody of the police as there was plenty of resistance from the crowd.

Earlier in a tweet, Azad had said that he was willing to surrender if all the people arrested were released.

Following his surrender at 3 am today, he was taken to the crime branch office for further investigation. Around 2.30, Azad stepped out of the Jama Masjid and stood on the steps of the Grand Mosque. He was surrounded by 100s of protestors. Addressing a gathering, he said that the fight to save the country cannot be fought from home.

There have been nationwide protests against the newdly amended citizenship law. And the protest has triggered violence and aron across the nation.