Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad to launch political party soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, March 1: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad will float a political party a new political outfit to meet the aspirations of the Dalits.

Though the formal announcement of his party would be made in March, its is most likely to exist parallel to the organisation in its current form.

Speaking about this, Aazad said, as quoted by New18, "I had wanted to announce the formation of a political party back in December, but then this unconstitutional law came into place. To fight against the CAA was more important than fighting elections."

How Bhim Army supporters instigated the violence in northeast Delhi

"Now they can arrest me, beat me in jail and abuse all kinds of human rights. I only want to enter politics so that these things can change and people have their rights. Everything else remains unchanged, my work will continue to be the same. I will continue to fight for my people,"

The Bhim Army chief is a popular Dalit icon. Azad, Satish Kumar, and Vinay Ratan Singh founded Bhim Army in 2014, an organization that works for the emancipation of Dalit Hindus through education in India. It runs free schools for Dalits in the western Uttar Pradesh.