Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency approval for kids aged 12-18 years

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 12-18 years age group.

Bharat Biotech has received approval from DCGI for emergency use of its vaccine for children aged between 12-18 years, official sources informed news agency ANI.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 after deliberating Bharat Biotech's EUA application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 12-18 years age group with certain conditions.

"The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm," a source said. The DCGI gave its approval Friday, the source said. PTI