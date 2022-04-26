Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets DCGI nod for children aged 6-12 years

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 26: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin restricted emergency use authorisation for children between the age of 6-12 years, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

    Cadila Health's ZyCoV-D has received restricted emergency use authorisation for children above the age of 12 years of age.

    On April 21, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of DCGI had asked Bharat Biotech to provide additional data on administration of Covaxin for kids in the 2-12 years age group. At the time, the panel recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children in the five to 11 years age group.

