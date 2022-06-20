YouTube
    Bharat Bandh LIVE: Massive traffic jam in Delhi; 500 trains hit

    New Delhi, Jun 20: Amidst widespread protests in the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath', an army recruitment scheme, and calls for Bharat Bandh on Monday several state governments have tightened security.

      Check all the LIVE updates on Bharat Bandh here

      Newest First Oldest First
      Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station.
      Delhi: Amid calls over Bharat Bandh, security arrangements strengthened at Nizamuddin Railway station to ensure safety of people, & Railway property. Train movements not disrupted... Passengers are comfortably departing & arriving:AP Joshiya, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF
      Punjab: Heavy security deployed at Jalandhar railway station, amid #BharatBandh call by some organisations against the Agnipath scheme. We've sufficient force, deputed 80% of our own city force. Besides, we also have Rapid Action Force & Punjab Armed Police: DCP Jagmohan Singh
      Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & other Congress leaders, workers stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar protesting against Agnipath scheme.
      Andhra Pradesh: Security deployed at Vijayawada Junction railway station in wake of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations, against Agnipath Scheme. Barbed wires also put up. Additional police forces deployed in all prime locations of the city.
      Tamil Nadu: In view of the proposed Bharat Bandh & to safeguard the safety & security of passengers, the issue of Platform tickets is restricted at all Railway stations over Chennai division of Southern Railway, until further orders, said PRO Chennai Division.
      Delhi: Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme, called by some organisations.

      Initially, under the 'Agnipath' scheme, youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 were to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

      Subsequently, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years for 2022 as protests against it intensified.

      Thereafter, the Central government also announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it would look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind'.

      Those recruited under the scheme would be known as 'Agniveers'.

      After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch would be offered regular service.

