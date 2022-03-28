Bharat Bandh on 28 and 29 March 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?

Bharat Bandh today, tomorrow: Banking, Trasnportation, Railways and Power services likely to be hit

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 28: A two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions is likely to affect banking, trasnportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday. The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

The unions' demands include the scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

Bharat Bandh on Monday, Tuesday - Who will join strike

Talking to news agency PTI, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies.

Unions in the railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places

Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have also decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh

Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum

Bank employees' unions have they will support the strike as they demand speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension schemes for staff.

Bharat Bandh impact: Which services are likely to be hit

Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation and electricity are likely to be impacted during a two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions beginning Monday.

Even railways and defence sector unions are likely to mass mobilise to lend support to the nationwide strike if the joint platform is to be believed.

Power Ministry puts control room executives on high alert

The Power Ministry has asked all state governments and electricity authorities to ensure normal functioning and supply of electricity during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.

According to the advisory issued to all states, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), all Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs), shutdown activities will be rescheduled and additional manpower deployed at all critical power stations to handle any emergency conditions during the strike.

"The Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," it said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices.

The Kerala High Court on Friday barred five trade unions at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in a nationwide strike called by a joint forum of trade unions on March 28 and 29.