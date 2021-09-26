Bharat Bandh on 27th September 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

Bharat Bandh on 26th March 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

New Delhi, Sep 26: A ten-hour bharat bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to mark the first anniversary of farmers' agitation against the three Central farm laws, is likely to affect normal life on Monday.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had appealed to the people to join the bandh.

"The SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the 'Bharat Bandh' a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," the farmers union said.

Bharat Bandh on Monday: Time

The Bharath bandh called by agitating farmers will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM.

Bharat Bandh on Monday: What will be closed

All government and private offices.

Educational and other institutions.

Shops, industries and commercial establishments.

Public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

Bharat Bandh on Monday: What will be open

All emergency establishments and essential services, will be open.

Hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work

People attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

Bharat Bandh on Monday: Who are supporting farmers bandh

Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, CPI, CPI(M), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) have extended support to the call for a Bharat Bandh issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on September 27.

Karnataka CM denounces Bharat bandh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denounced the call for Bharat Bandh by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's three contentious farm laws on September 27.

Bharat Bandh on Monday: Traders not supporting bandh

The country's traders and industrialists will not join the "senseless and anti-development" Bharat Bandh next week, said President Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal said on Saturday.