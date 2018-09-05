'Bharat Bandh' against SC/ST Act: Schools, colleges to remain shut in Gwalior

Bhopal, Sep 5: In the wake of Bharat Bandh on Thursday Madhya Pradesh government has declared closure of all schools and colleges in Gwalior.

Nearly 35 organizations have called for a 'Bharat bandh' against the SC/ST Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament last month.

The administration has imposed prohibitive orders under CrPC in four districts- Morena, Shivpuri and Bhind, all three in Gwalior-Chambal region, as well as in Ashok Nagar district in view of the proposed bandh.

Gwalior-Chambal region, one of the sensitive areas, had witnessed a large-scale violence on April 2 this year during the 'bharat bandh' called by Dalit groups.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed protests against the ruling party leaders at various places in the past few days.

"In view of proposed Bharat Bandh on September 6, the prohibitive orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in the district," Bhind District Collector Ashish Gupta said in a press note.

"It is necessary to impose section 144 this time as the law and order situation in the district was disturbed on April 2 this year when some organisations had given the call of 'Bharat bandh'," he said.

Earlier this year, the apex court had removed the strict provision of mandatory arrests under the Act.

This decision had triggered nationwide protests by Scheduled Castes organisations, forcing the Centre to bring an amendment to the Act during the Monsoon Session to overrule the SC order.