'Best decision under circumstances': Amarinder on Sonia Gandhi being named interim Congress presiden

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 11: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has welcomed Sonia Gandhi's appointment as interim president of the Congress as the "best decision in the current circumstances". He also said that her "experience and understanding" will help guide the party.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote,''Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide Congress. I wish her and the party all the best.''

Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide @INCIndia. I wish her and the party all the best. pic.twitter.com/IathmJDkBq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 10, 2019

Other Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana also hailed her appointment as interim president and said Sonia Gandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances.

A look at Sonia Gandhi's political career

Former Union Minister and sitting MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur also hailed Sonia being made the interim president.

Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday appointed as interim president of the Congress at a crucial meeting of the party's working committee in New Delhi after Rahul Gandhi refused plea by partymen to take back his resignation.

The announcement was made Saturday night after Congress Working Committee (CWC) accepted Rahul Gandhi's resignation at its second meeting of the day.