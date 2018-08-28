  • search

Bengaluru trekker missing for a month in Himachal Pradesh

Posted By: PTI
    Shimla, Aug 28:  A 46-year-old trekker from Bengaluru has been missing in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district since July 25, a district official said on Tuesday.

    Bengaluru trekker missing for a month in Himachal Pradesh (Representative image)
    Earlier in the day, a body found in Nichar tehsil of the district was thought to be of the missing trekker, Satya Narayan, he said. However, the body was later ascertained to be of someone else, the official added.

    He said efforts were on to locate the missing trekker and expressed hope that he would be located soon.

    Several search teams, including of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Himachal Police, porters and two fellow companions, have been trying to locate Narayan, he added.

    Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
