Bengaluru to have exclusive anti terror cell

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 05: Bengaluru will have a separate anti-terrorist cell. This decision has been taken in the wake of a growing threat of terror.

The cell would work under the CCB and would be headed by an officer if the ACP rank and would be monitored by the Joint Commissioner of Police.

In addition to this, the CCB would be forming two more wings. They would be the Anti Narcotic Cell and the Women Protection Wing. Both these cells would be headed by an officer of the ACP rank.

The decision was taken after several intelligence reports suggested that the number of terror cells was mushrooming in the city. The police felt the need to set up a separate cell to exclusively monitor terror activities in the city.

In the recent past activities of the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh have been on the rise. It has been found that several of its operatives from Bengal and Bangladesh have made Bengaluru a safe home.

Recently the NIA arrested two terrorists of the JMB from a place near Bengaluru. Both were accused in the Bodhgaya blasts.