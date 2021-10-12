YouTube
    Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Full list of areas likely to be affected

    Bengaluru, Oct 12: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced in a series of tweets that several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Tuesday, October 12.

    Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Full list of areas likely to be affected

    This development came hours after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he had urged the Centre to increase the supply of coal to the state by four racks.

    Here's the list of areas which are likely to get affected today in Bengaluru: (Place and Time)

    Place: JP Nagar 3rd phase and BG Road in Jayanagar division, along with Raghvendra Apartment and Munneshwara Temple in Koramangala
    Time: 1.30 pm and 4 pm

    Place: Areas in HSR Layout division, including BK Circle, Surabhi Nagar, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara and Club Road Circle
    Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

    Place: RBI Layout, SBM Colony, Hari Nagar, Eshwara Layout and Shivashakti Nagar in Jayanagar division
    Time: 10 am to 5.30 pm.

    Place: Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in Rajajinagar division
    Time: 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

    Place: HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in RR Nagara division
    Time: 10 am and 6 pm

    Place: Sirsi Circle
    Time: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and in Dwarkanagar from 10 am to 1 pm.

    Place: Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in Kengeri division
    Time: 9 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

    Place: Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in Indiranagar division
    Time: 10 am to 4 pm.

    Place: Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in Shivajinagar division
    Time: 10 am and 5 pm

    Place: Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout
    Time: 11 am to 3 pm

    Place: Doopanahalli
    Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Place: Rajabhavan and Magadi Main Road in Vidhanasoudha division
    Time: 11 am to 1.30 pm

    Place: Cunningham Road and Mysore Road
    Time: 2.30 pm and 5 pm

    Place: Kogilu Layout, Agrahara and Thirumenahalli village in Hebbal division
    Time: 9 am to 5 pm

    Place: Bagalur Cross 10 am and 5 pm and MLA Layout between 11 am and 5 pm.

    Place: Gayathirnagar and E-block Rajajinagar in Malleshwara division will witness power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm,

    Place: HMT Layout

    Time: 10.30 am to 6 pm.

    Earlier, several states have raised concerns and warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage. The government, on the other hand, have asserted that dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants.

    X