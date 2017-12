A 29-year-old software engineer working in a Bengaluru-based company has been missing from the city's Whitefield area since last Monday.

Ajitabh Kumar, who worked at British telecom, had listed his car on online marketplace Olx and left home around 6:30 pm on Monday. His friends suspect he might have got a call from a prospective buyer.

According to a Kumar's roommates, he had left home around 6.30 pm that day and is missing since then. According to Kumar's flatmate and friends, the techie had gone out to meet a prospective buyer for his car. His last mobile tower location was traced to Gunjur near Whitefield, according to a Times of India report.

The techie had been staying with his childhood friend Ravi in the Whitefield area ever since he moved to Bengaluru in 2010.

"He had got through an executive MBA program at IIM Kolkata, he had to pay around Rs. 5 Lakh by December 20 and we guess that's why he had put up his car for sale, to fund his fee. When he left home he was in casual wear and didn't tell anyone where he was going," said Ravi.

The car hasn't been found either. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas.

Ajitabh's parents have been informed, and police said they have already procured his call detail record data. His friends told cops he had just been selected for an executive MBA at IIM Kolkata and was selling the car to fund his education.

His friends and relatives have launched an online campaign to find him.

OneIndia News