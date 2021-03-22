Bengaluru sees spike in Covid-19 cases; Containment zones rise to 15

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 22: Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru witnessed a four-fold rise in COVID-19 cases over the last 20 days.

Continuing its rising streak, coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 1,700 mark for the second straight day on Sunday as the infection count climbed to 9,70,202 and the toll edged up to 12,434 with two more deaths, the health department said.

Of the 1,715 fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban District reported 1,039 and one death whereas the second fatality occurred in Bidar district bordering Maharashtra. Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 4,17,672 infections, 4,549 deaths, 4,03,822 discharges, including 782 on Sunday, and 9,300 active cases, which was more than double of the numbers on March 1.

As Covid cases continue to rise in the city, the number of containment zones rose to 15, with five of them identified in Yelahanka zone, one in South zone, three in West zone, four in Dasarahalli, and two in East zone presently.

According to reports, in the last 10 days, 10 wards in particular reported the most number of cases: Arakere, Begur, HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bellandur, Shantalanagar, Hagadur, Doddanekundi, Banaswadi and New Thippasandra.

There have been speculations about certain restrictions being imposed in the city due to the rise in cases.

Meanwhile, all 299 students, contacts who tested positive for coronavirus in MIT, Manipal campus are asymptomatic.

As per Udupi district health officials, around 5800 students have been currently quarantined in campus. A testing facility and a fever clinic is being run by KMC, Manipal inside the campus.

Udupi had seen a surge of cases in the second half of last year as well.