Bengaluru: Section 144 to be imposed from 12 noon today till Jan 1 in view of New Year's celebrations

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Section 144 of the CrPC to come into effect from 12 noon of 31st December, 2020 to 6 am of 1st January, 2021 in Bengaluru city in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also informed that no celebrations can be held in open areas including roads, public places, however, people in residential areas can enjoy inside the premises of their societies.

"'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants will be allowed," said the senior police officer.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had spoken to the Director General of Police and city police commissioner on the restrictions and guidelines they have issued for the state and the city and it has been decided to strictly implement them.

New Year celebrations: Strict measures in place in Bengaluru, rest of Karnataka

Unlike in the past, people would not be able to gather in large numbers in the city in areas like M G Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indira Nagar, among other places, as prohibitory orders are in place, he told reporters here.

"...Also, Deputy Commissioners of Police have been given the responsibility of controlling pubs and clubs that come under their respective jurisdictions," he said.

The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing. Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out.

In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members respectively, without organising any special events.

The minister also said that directions have been issued to not to hold DJ events, parties and open air celebrations in cities like Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru and especially Bengaluru, and top police officials have been tasked with implementing it.

Bommai noted that festivals like Deepavali and Dasara are held in a simple way and urged the public to cooperate during the New Year also, considering the pandemic situation.

Section 144 is imposed in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger of some event that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life or property. Section 144 of CrPC generally prohibits public gathering.