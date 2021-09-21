Bengaluru riots: NIA arrests SDPI member involved in hatching conspiracy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an accused in connection with the DJ Halli police station rioting case reported in Bengaluru.

The NIA said that it arrested one Tabrez a resident of Old Bengaluru Layout.

The case was originally registered at Devarajeevanahalli Police Station, Bengaluru city The case had arisen from the incident on August 11 2020wherein a mob protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Face book) post about Prophet Mohammed posted by one Naveen, had turned violent and attacked the Police Station with dangerous weapons and stones and burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

After conducting thorough investigation, NIA had filed charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

Investigation has revealed that arrested accused Tabrez is a member of Sagaipuram ward, SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India( PFI) and was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli PS and had instigated many others on Whats App groups. He was also found involved in burning vehicles and damaging public/ private property.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 16:22 [IST]