Bengaluru rains: On Day 4, roads remain water-logged, schools closed, Yellow alert issued | Top points

Bengaluru, Sep 07: The situation in several parts of rain battered Silicon city Bengaluru, by and large, continued to remain the same on Wednesday, with streets water-logged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as heavy rains lashed the capital city.

Here are 10 latest developments

India's IT hub Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the ongoing spell of torrential rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy showers for the next two to three days.

Many parts of the rain-battered city saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on Tuesday -- inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.

Local authorities have announced a holiday for the primary and high schools in the East Zone of the city on Wednesday (September 7). The Bengaluru East Zone has been worst hit by the ongoing rains. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains for the next two to three days, the authorities have announced a holiday.

A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died due to electrocution after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident is said to have taken place on Monday night, when the victim was returning home on her scooter.

The city, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on June 1. This is the third highest rainfall the IT city has experienced since 1988. On September 12 1988, Bengaluru saw 177.6 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded till date. This was followed by 132.3 mm on September 26, 2014 and the latest one being the third highest till date in September.

Powers cuts have been reported in several areas. Water supply to some localities has been disrupted TK Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru is affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes. The Chief Minister has said two pump houses were affected, flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water and to resume work in full capacity.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 9:26 [IST]