Bengaluru, Apr 8: Netizens in Bengaluru can pay their annual property tax online in just a few clicks. The Bangalore Development Authority, popularly known as BDA, is offering 5 per cent rebate if you pay it on or before April 30.

How to Pay Taxes Online

People have to login to BDA website - https://propertytax.bdabangalore.org/ - to pay property tax online.

On the home page, please enter your property ID, Site ID and Your Name(Owner's Name) - Please note that these three items should match the BDA records. Upon a successful match, the system will take you to a screen to enter your phone number and email ID. Upon entering, a One Time Password(OTP) will be sent to your credentials (Phone number and email). Please enter the OTP to view your property data. For the next time login, you can use the mobile number directly.

Step By Step Process:

Step 1: Please enter your Property ID, Site ID and your full name as mentioned in the registered records.

Step 2: Once your data is verified, the system will request you to enter your mobile number and email ID. This is done to update our records.

Step 3: An One time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number and the email ID and upon entering the OTP the system will update your records.

Step 4: Once your data is verified, you can login by OTP sent to your phone number

Step 5: Your Tax dues are shown once you login and you would be able to pay it.

Step 6: It should now pull up your property details and show you the Tax Amount. You can select the tax amount and navigate to payment section. This is pretty much self-explanatory and easy to navigate to payment section.

Step 7: You have several options to make payments viz., Debit Card payment, Credit Card payment, Net Banking, etc.

Step 8: Choose one of the payment method and make a payment, if the payment goes through successfully, you will be able to print the Receipt.

