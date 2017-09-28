Bengaluru: More showers likely to continue till October 1

The Bengaluru city has been witnessing moderate to heavy monsoon rains since September 25. According to the Met departement, the entire state would witness heavy rains for the next 3-4 days till October 1. The most vulnerable areas are Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Bengaluru Urban Rural, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Ramanagara of south-interior Karnataka.

Heavy rains is also expected in isolated places of Uttara Kannada district, Haveri, Belagavi, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Ballari districts.

The city's meteorological centre recorded 55.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday. This spel may also hamper 4th ODI match between India and Australia scheduled at 1:30 pm at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The garden city has recorded 496.1 mm of rain in September, just 20 mm short of the all-time monthly record of 516.6 mm in 1986.

OneIndia News