Bengaluru: Man slaps 35-year-old woman at petrol pump after altercation

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 7: A 35-year-old woman was assaulted in broad daylight by a man who thought that her vehicle had rammed into his bike. He abused her at the busy petrol pump loacted on Siddaiah Puranik Road in Basaveshwara Nagar.

The entire incident happened at a petrol pump and was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to reports, the woman was identified as Shobha. In the complaint lodged by the woman, she stated that she had gone to fill fuel in her vehicle near Siddaiah Puranik road at around 8:15 pm on Thursday. At the time, a man riding a scooter accompanied by a woman, presumed to be his wife, hit her scooter. When she questioned him about the same, he allegedly slapped her. When she snapped back at him, he came back and kicked her before riding away.

As per the CCTV footage, Shobha was standing in a queue at Basaveshwaranagar petrol pump to fill fuel when an unidentified youth was seen skipping the queue and parking his scooty in front of Shobha's vehicle. Later, Shobha got into a heated argument with the man.