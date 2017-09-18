Bengaluru: Late night car race kills 1, parents booked

A car race by teenagers in Bengaluru resulted in the death of one. The Bengaluru cops booked the parents for this act as the vehicles were being driven by minors.

The boys, students of the city's international school, had hit the elevated expressway of the Electronic City late on Saturday night. Each of them was driving a car that belonged to their parents.

The police said the teens admitted to hitting speeds of 150-plus km per hour and losing control of the cars while exiting the flyover around 3 am on Sunday.

A 17-year-old, who was driving a Skoda, died on the spot after crashing into the flyover railing. An Innova being driven by another teen jumped the median and hit a canter lorry coming from the opposite direction. The impact overturned the lorry and its axle was dislodged. The lorry driver was unharmed while the teen sustained minor injuries. The third teen, who was in another SUV, sustained minor injuries as well. His vehicle was badly damaged.

The police have filed cases against the teenagers as well as their fathers. The men have been arrested. Two of them are leading IT professionals in the city, the police said.

OneIndia News