Bengaluru City Police has unique message on Dussehra

The Bengaluru City Police social media team do not miss a chance to convey special messages on special occasions. Their sense of humour is at their best on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami/ Dussehra.

The city police on its Facebook page has put up a wittiest post urging people to burn the evil inside.

'Vijay Dashami' is the day when an effigy of 10-headed Ravana will be burnt to celebrate victory over evil forces.

" The end of evil is here, bring out the Durga and Rama in you to celebrate the festival," says the post. Each face of Ravana is being likened to social evils in society, such as Alcohol, Smoking, Drunken driving, Cybercrime, Drugs, Over speeding, Child abuse, Domestic violence, Dowry.

OneIndia News