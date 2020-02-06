Bengaluru: BBMP begins process to demolish 4-storey tilted building in Hebbal Kempapura

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 06: The process of demolishing a tilted five-storey building in Hebbal-Kempapura's G Ramaiah Layout began on Thursday by the city municipal corporation after evacuating all the people.

"We have evacuated all the people in the building located in Hebel area. We have also got the families living in the adjacent buildings evacuated. Soon, we will start the demolition of the building in question," Byatarayanapura municipal corporator P V Manjunath told PTI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has opened a relief centre for 150 residents who were affected by the building that has tilted in Hebbal-Kempapura's G Ramaiah Layout yesterday.

BBMP has opened a relief centre for 150 residents who were affected by the building that has tilted in Hebbal-Kempapura’s G Ramaiah Layout yesterday.#BBMP #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Wi9WZqNUbI — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) February 6, 2020

On Wednesday, the five-year-old building tilted due to suspected leakage of water from the storage tank in the basement, which weakened the foundation of the construction.

Paid a visit to Ramaiah Layout in Kempapura with @CPBlr and @BBMPCOMM where a building is on the verge of collapse after its foundation caved in on one side. Residents have been evacuated and appropriate measures are underway for their rehabilitation. @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/9nOeYVoFxp — M Goutham Kumar (@mgouthamkumar76) February 5, 2020

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials, the building was constructed in 2015, which a businessman had bought and rented out a large portion of it to the paying guests.

In five years, the building tilted dangerously and reached the stage of demolition. Palike sources said the building owner has been detained.

The officials are verifying whether the building had all the valid permissions such as plan approval, Khata approval and so on,the sources said.