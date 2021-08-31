YouTube
    Bengaluru: 7 people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area as Audi car rams into electric pole

    Bengaluru, Aug 31: Seven people were killed including Karuna Sagar and Bindu, son & daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Hosur (Tamil Nadu) Y Prakash after an Audi Q3 model car collided ammed an electric pole at the Koramangala in Bengaluru.

    The tragedy occurred near the Mars Welfare Hall, resulting in a car collision.

    The crash happened around 1:30 pm, and the car was completely smashed. A car collided with a pole on the footpath near the Kalyanmantapada in Koramangala.

    Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Dr BRRikantegowda visited the site and inspected the site.

    Prima facie is seems the driver lost control due to overspeeding.

    The seventh deceased breathed his last on his way to a hospital. According to initial reports the Audi car belonged to an MLA from Tamil Nadu. Pictures circulated in the media show that the high-end Audi car was completely damaged in the accident.

    The deceased have been identified as Karuna Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash; Bindu (28), Ishita (21), and Dhanasu (21) from Zolo PG; Ajay Goyal from Kerala; Utsav from Haryana; and Rohit (23) from Hubballi district.

