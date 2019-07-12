  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly's 'Nagarkirtan' wins big at SAARC film fest

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 12: Director Kaushik Ganguly's Bengali outing 'Nagarkirtan', a love story of a transwoman and a flautist, has won big at this year's SAARC film festival, bagging four awards, including 'Best Feature Film'.

    Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Gangulys Nagarkirtan wins big at SAARC film fest

    The critically acclaimed movie, starring Riddhi Sen and Ritwik Chakraborty, had swept as many National Awards last year. At the ninth edition of the SAARC fest in Colombo, 'Nagarkirtan' was honoured with 'Best Feature Film', 'Best Director', 'Best Actor' and 'Best Original Score' awards.

    Cheating case: UP police likely to visit Sonakshi Sinha's house again today

    In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sen, who won the Best Actor award at the fest, said, "Another BIG win for Nagarkirtan. Nagarkirtan wins four awards at the immensely prestigious SAARC (South Asian film festival of The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. "Humbled, thank you SAARC and above all to my director Kaushik Ganguly. No amount of 'Thank You' is enough for you," he said, tagging the director.

    Earlier, 'Nagarkirtan' got its biggest fillip with young actor Riddhi Sen winning the coveted Best Actor at the 65th National Award for his turn in the transgender love story in the movie.

    Two other Indian films have won awards at the fest. 'Na Bole Wo Haram', a 20-minute film by debutant director Nitish Patankar, bagged the 'Best Short Film' award, while 'Walking With the Wind' by Praveen Morchhale received the Special Jury award for direction and story.

    More SAARC News

    Read more about:

    saarc awards

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue