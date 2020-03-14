Will attend SAARC video conference on coronavirus: Pakistan says yes to Modi’s call

Islamabad, Mar 14: Pakistan on Saturday acknowledged the need for "coordinated efforts at global and regional level(s) to fight coronavirus, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on SAARC nations to work together to contain the deadly COVID-19, pandemic.

"The threat of COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM (special assistant to Prime Minister) on Health will be available to participate in video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue," said Pakistan's Foreign Affairs ministry.

On Friday PM Modi urged India's neighbours to join hands to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 1.3 lakh people. PM Modi asked SAARC leaders to help chalk out a "strong strategy to fight coronavirus".

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).