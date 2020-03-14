  • search
    Will attend SAARC video conference on coronavirus: Pakistan says yes to Modi’s call

    Islamabad, Mar 14: Pakistan on Saturday acknowledged the need for "coordinated efforts at global and regional level(s) to fight coronavirus, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on SAARC nations to work together to contain the deadly COVID-19, pandemic.

    "The threat of COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM (special assistant to Prime Minister) on Health will be available to participate in video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue," said Pakistan's Foreign Affairs ministry.

    The threat of COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue.

    On Friday PM Modi urged India's neighbours to join hands to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 1.3 lakh people. PM Modi asked SAARC leaders to help chalk out a "strong strategy to fight coronavirus".

    Coronavirus: Positive cases spike to 83; 7 more recovered

    "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

    I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.

    We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.

    Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.

    India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
