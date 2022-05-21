YouTube
    Bengal minister grilled by CBI for 3rd day over daughter’s illegal job appointment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, May 21: Probe agency CBI today interrogated West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari for the third consecutive day over his daughter Ankita's "illegal" appointment as a primary school teacher, news agency PTI reported.

    Calcutta High Court had on Friday dismissed Ankita Adhikari from her job in a government-aided school and asked her to return the salary she had drawn during her 41-month tenure as a teacher.

    West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari.(Image Courtesy: ANI)

    Paresh Adhikari, the Minister of State for Education, reached the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) around 10:35 am holding a file, which sources close to him said contained several important documents related to the appointment.

    According to a CBI official, Mr Adhikari may be asked questions related to various phone calls he had made from his mobile phone regarding his daughter Ankita's appointment.

    "The calls may have connections with the appointment of his daughter as an assistant teacher in a primary school. Like yesterday, we will videograph the entire interrogation," the CBI detective said.

    The Mekliganj MLA was questioned for over nine hours on Friday and nearly four hours on Thursday night in connection with the investigation.

    CBI insiders told Press Trust of India that the central agency's officials may call Ankita Adhikari for questioning next week.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 14:26 [IST]
