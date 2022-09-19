YouTube
    Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside: Twitter users demand apology

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 19: La Ganesan the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal is being criticised on the social media after a video went viral of him pushing aside Indian soccer team captain Sunil Chhetri during an award ceremony.

    Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside: Twitter users demand apology
    Viral video of Ganesan

    On Sunday, Bengaluru FC led by Chhetri won the Durand Cup final. During the post-match presentation ceremony, the Governor presented the Durand Cup trophy to Chhetri.

    In the video that has now gone viral, La Ganesan can be seen pushing Sunil Chhetri purportedly for a better photo opportunity.

    Now social media users are demanding an apology. Sunil Chhetri and Indian football both deserve an apology, one user wrote.

    Read more about:

    viral news twitter football

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
