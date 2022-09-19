Namaste Cheetah! First glimpse of Cheetahs set to arrive in India [WATCH]

On Camera: Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Changsha city

Check out these cheetah photos as PM Modi goes shutter crazy

Caught on camera: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's 'supporters' heckle, push ACB officer during raids

Caught on cam: Man swept away in river in Uttarakhand

This video of a flock of sheep following a hiker will leave you in splits

Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside: Twitter users demand apology

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 19: La Ganesan the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal is being criticised on the social media after a video went viral of him pushing aside Indian soccer team captain Sunil Chhetri during an award ceremony.

On Sunday, Bengaluru FC led by Chhetri won the Durand Cup final. During the post-match presentation ceremony, the Governor presented the Durand Cup trophy to Chhetri.

West Bengal Governor La. Ganesan pushes Sunil Chhetri aside for a PHOTO during the Durand Cup trophy ceremony.#DurandCup2022 #BengaluruFC @chetrisunil11 pic.twitter.com/lqVuc9a06G — Sports Tak (@sports_tak) September 19, 2022

In the video that has now gone viral, La Ganesan can be seen pushing Sunil Chhetri purportedly for a better photo opportunity.

Sunil Chhetri and Indian football both deserve an apology by #LaGanesan https://t.co/439gEXRT1p — Clayton Barretto (@ClaytonBarretto) September 19, 2022

Now social media users are demanding an apology. Sunil Chhetri and Indian football both deserve an apology, one user wrote.

Shameful — BANESH KAUSHAL (@PRITHVIKAUSHAL) September 19, 2022

This was needed to be done pic.twitter.com/NN2nk8BuNR — Prasun jha (@prasunj89) September 19, 2022

Arrogance of being in power — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) September 19, 2022

Ridiculous and poor — Biswajoy Kumar Das 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@DasBiswajoy) September 19, 2022

Politicians should away from Sports — Ghanashyam gogoi (@ghanashyam591) September 19, 2022

Very very shameful and ridiculous — ADITYA (@adi8728) September 19, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:14 [IST]