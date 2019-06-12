Bengal Governor calls all-party meet wake of political violence

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, June 12: The Governor of West Bengal, Kesari Nath Tripathi has convened a meeting of major political parties on Thursday in view of the ongoing post-poll violence in the state, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan, they said.

As per sources, Partho Chatterjee from the TMC, Dilip Ghosh from the BJ, SK Mishra from the CPM and SN Mitra from the Congress were supposed to attend the meeting.

Welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative.

The move came after clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel in Kolkata on Wednesday while the saffron party workers, along with 18 newly elected MPs in the state, including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy were marching towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Wellington area of the city.

Governor KN Tripathi decided to call for an all-party meeting after the continuation of violence in the West Bengal even after the conclusion of the general elections.

According to sources, KN Tripathi, in his capacity as a governor, wants to get all political parties in West Bengal together on a common platform to discuss and sort out all their differences so that law and order situation in the state can be restored.

Earlier, this week the Governor has also met PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and briefed them about the present situation in Bengal.