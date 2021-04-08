Bengal cop collected Rs 168 crore in 3,00,350 cartons for his political bosses: ED

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: Ashok Mishra, the officer in charge of the Bankura police station in West Bengal has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate of receiving 3,00,350 cartons containing around Rs 168 crore of illegal cash during May and September 2020 for a coal mafia.

On Wednesday, the court extended the custody of Mishra till April 12. The ED claimed that the cop was evasive on the total money he had received from coal mafia until he was confronted with vouchers showing he had received around Rs 168 crore.

The ED said that he had acted on the instructions of Vinay Mishra. There is evidence to show that he had received Rs 168 crore from Anup Majhi for his political bosses, including Vinay Mishra, the ED also submitted.

On April 4, the ED arrested Mishra in connection with the coal pilferage case, officials said on Sunday.

Mishra, the inspector-in-charge of the Bankura police station, was arrested on Saturday night from Delhi, they said. He is alleged to have links with Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who is considered to be the kingpin of the scam. This is the second arrest in the case.