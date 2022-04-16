Bengal by-election results: Counting underway; Shatrughan Sinha is leading in Asansol LS seat

Honours are even today, which way will wind blow in 2022: P Chidambaram on bypoll results

Kolkata, Apr 16: Counting of votes for by-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly segment in West Bengal began at 8 am on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements, an election official said.

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC is leading on the Asansol Parliamentary seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway.

TMC had fielded Shatrughan Sinha from the constituency, while BJP had fielded Agnimitra Paul.

Around 66.42 per cent and 41.23 per cent polling was recorded in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly seat, respectively, in the elections held on April 12.

A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata's Ballygunge. The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

The TMC fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Supriyo in Ballygunge, where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:58 [IST]