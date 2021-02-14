YouTube
    Bengal BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi attacked on way to Kolkata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 14: BJP leader Firoz Kamal Gazi aka Babu Master on late Saturday night when he was on his way to Kolkata. Gazi, a local strongman from Basirhat in North 24 Pargana district was reportedly attacked with a crude bomb.

    Representational Image

    Gazi had recently joined the BJP. The saffron party has alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the Trinamool Congress.

    Another TMC heavyweight, BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari, who joined BJP recently, visited Firoze Kamal Gazi at the hospital.

    TMC will win Bengal polls with 250 plus seats: Abhishek Banerjee

    "Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the Trinamool Congress. I am sure you have already seen the pictures from the dastardly attack. Stay strong. This only reflects the desperation of the TMC," he tweeted.

    The poll-bound West Bengal has been witnesing an increase in clashes and political violence in the state as the battle for Bengal intensifies.

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 0:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2021
