Before PFI, the RSS and Bajrang Dal should be banned: Karnataka Congress

Before PFI, RSS and Bajrang Dal should be banned: Karnataka Congress

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Apr 5: The Karnataka Congress has not sought a ban on the RSS and Bajrang Dal, clarified MLA Zameer Ahmed. He said that the party leaders did ask for banning any organisations during the recent meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai.

Ahmed said that they had met the Chief Minister to submit a memorandum on increasing the budget for minority welfare. "It was Rs 3200 crore during Siddaramaiah government and it has brought down to Rs 1150 crore, but we did not meet him to request banning any organisations," he said.

However, if the question of banning any organisations arose, he wants RSS and Bajrang Dal to be banned.

"Before banning PFI, the RSS and Bajrang Dal should be banned for creating communal unrest. Who is creating all the problems? Is SDPI creating communal disharmony?," he questioned, blaming the right-wing Hindu groups over Hijab row.

Hijab row was started in Udupi in January when a college asked the Muslim girls not to wear it on the college premises. It soon spread to other parts of the state and the matter reached the Karnataka High Court which said that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld a state government order on adhering to uniform in educational institutions.

"Now, they have started the Halal issue. Who is behind this? RSS and Bajrang are responsible for it. First, we need to ban the RSS and Bajrang Dal," Zameer Ahmed said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 11:09 [IST]