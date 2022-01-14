YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bedridden for 5 years, Jharkhand Man starts walking, speaking after 1st dose of Covishield dose: Doctors

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bokaro, Jan 14: A 55-year-old man in Jharkhand, who was bedridden following a road accident five years back, started to walk and speak after he was administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine, doctors claimed on Thursday.

    Bedridden for 5 years, Jharkhand Man starts walking, speaking after 1st dose of Covishield dose: Doctors

    Stunned over the "miraculous recovery", a three-member medical team was constituted by the government to investigate the matter, they said.

    Dularchand Munda, a resident of Salgadih village in Uttasara panchayat area of Peterwar block in Bokaro district, was bedridden after meeting with an accident five years back and was unable to walk and speak, doctors said.

    "An Anganwadi worker administered Covishield vaccine to Munda on January 4 at his house. The next day, the family members were shocked when they saw Munda's lifeless body not only started to move but he regained his speech too," said Dr Albela Kerketta, the in-charge of Peterwar Community Health Centre.

    Bokaro's Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar said a three-member medical team has been constituted to examine the "miraculous recovery".

    Munda was totally bedridden for the last one year with spine problems, doctors said.

    After receiving the first dose of Covishield -- the anti-COVID vaccine, he not only stood up and started walking, but could also speak, much to the astonishment of his family, they said.

    "We saw his reports. This is a matter of investigation," Dr Kerketta said. Munda, the sole bread earner of his family, was critically injured in the road accident.

    "This is a surprising incident. We will analyse his medical history," Civil Surgeon Dr Kumar said. Astonished villagers of Salgadih, about 50 km from the district headquarters, termed it a divine intervention.

    More JHARKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    jharkhand coronavirus Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X