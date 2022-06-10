Because I love it: JD(S) MLA’s one line reply on why he voted Congress

Cong MP Ravneet Bittu receives 'threat call', caller says he will meet same fate as Moosewala

New Delhi, Jun 10: Amidst a tight contest in the Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda said that he voted for the Congress. He had a one line answer on why he voted for the Congress.

I have voted for Congress because I love it, he said. This comes in the wake of JD(S) chief, H D Kumaraswamy accusing the Congress party's Siddaramaiah of inducing his party MLAs to cross vote.

#WATCH | I have voted for Congress because I love it: K Srinivasa Gowda, Karnataka JD(S) leader on Rajya Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/oMSkdlYSuQ — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Siddaramaiah had written an open letter requesting them to cast their conscience vote in favour of his party's second candidate, Mansoor Ali Khan.

Kumaraswamy and said Siddaramaiah said that he did not write to the MLA. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account and now he is denying it, Kumaswamy also said.