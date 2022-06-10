YouTube
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
    Because I love it: JD(S) MLA’s one line reply on why he voted Congress

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: Amidst a tight contest in the Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda said that he voted for the Congress. He had a one line answer on why he voted for the Congress.

    Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda
    Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, Image Courtesy: ANI Twitter

    I have voted for Congress because I love it, he said. This comes in the wake of JD(S) chief, H D Kumaraswamy accusing the Congress party's Siddaramaiah of inducing his party MLAs to cross vote.

    Siddaramaiah had written an open letter requesting them to cast their conscience vote in favour of his party's second candidate, Mansoor Ali Khan.

    Kumaraswamy and said Siddaramaiah said that he did not write to the MLA. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account and now he is denying it, Kumaswamy also said.

    Read more about:

    voted congress rajya sabha polls

