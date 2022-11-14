'Beauty is not about how you look': Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool minister's comments on President

Mamata likely to visit Chennai for WB Governor's family function

Kolkata, Nov 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned her minister's comments on President Draupadi Murmu.

"We respect the President a lot. She is a very sweet lady, I apologise for the comments. Akhil (Giri) has done something wrong; I condemn the comments and I apologise," said Banerjee.

"Beauty is not about how you look, it is about how you are from the inside," she added.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 17:50 [IST]