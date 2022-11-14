YouTube
    'Beauty is not about how you look': Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool minister's comments on President

    Kolkata, Nov 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned her minister's comments on President Draupadi Murmu.

    "We respect the President a lot. She is a very sweet lady, I apologise for the comments. Akhil (Giri) has done something wrong; I condemn the comments and I apologise," said Banerjee.

    'Shameful': BJP slams Mamata for TMC leader's comments on President Murmu'Shameful': BJP slams Mamata for TMC leader's comments on President Murmu

    "Beauty is not about how you look, it is about how you are from the inside," she added.

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 17:50 [IST]
