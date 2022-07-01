Be on guard: Raj Thackeray’s advise to Eknath Shinde

It's shocking: Sharad Pawar on BJP leadership picking Shinde to Fadnavis for CM post

New Delhi, July 01:

New Delhi, July 01: As Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra former Shiv Sainik and current head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray dished out a piece of advise.

While offering him two suggestions, Raj Thackeray said that he is happy from the heart about the development. Your fate is good that you got this opportunity. Now make the best of it and prove your self, Raj also told Shinde.

He also said always be careful and on guard, Raj said while again congratulating Shinde on become the CM of Maharashtra.

Thursday witnessed some surprising developments with the BJP announcing that Shinde would be CM.

Later in the day another development took place when the BJP announced that Devendra Fadnavis would be the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray and maintained a low profile all through the developments. However reports had said that Shinde had spoken with Raj on two occasions. Shinde however maintained that he had called the MNS chief only to enquire about his health.

Know all about Eknath Shinde

"When one mistakes good fortune as one's personal accomplishment, therein begins the journey towards the decline," Raj Thackeray had posted after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister after losing majority.

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 8:37 [IST]