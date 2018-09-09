  • search

Be fit to get booze; Indian coast guards given strict orders

Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
    New Delhi (Sep 9): In a one of its kind rule, the Indian coast guard's Northwest region commander Rakesh Paul has issued a new order saying that obese and overweight personnel on board, irrespective of ranks will be denied subsidised liquor.

    Representational photo

    The rule has been implemented after the medical board issued a notice to reduce weights of the navy personnels. Rakesh Paul said that alcohol was one of the major reason behind obesity and over weight personnels cannot be posted at sea. The decision came after repeated orders to reduce weight, he added.

    The order applies to the Northwest unit covering Gujarat. It is necessary for the coast guards to remain physically fit since most of their service period id spent in the sea. Rakesh Paul also said that once the personnels are fit, their entitlement for alcohol will be restored.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
