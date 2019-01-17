  • search
    Baseless charges levelled against us, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 17: Amid a political turmoil in Karnataka, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Opposition BJP of creating "nuisance" to destablise the government, but expressed confidence that the current crisis would fizzle out soon.

    He stressed that the Congress-JD(S) ties were "strong" and the parties would together fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    
    Karnataka, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy

    "There is no plan to meet Modi. No Congress ministers are resigning. No MLAs from Congress or JD(S) will resign and shift to BJP. It is not going to happen. This nuisance has been created by the BJP," Kumaraswamy told PTI.

    Also Read | Operation Lotus: An unwanted adventure, when focus should have been the LS polls

    On Tuesday, two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the coalition government in a significant turn to the political war that erupted in the state, with both sides venting their fears of poaching.

    Kumaraswamy also alleged that the BJP was "misleading" people with "false information" through media, especially local electronic channels.

    

    In the 224-member state assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides Speaker.

    (with PTI inputs)

