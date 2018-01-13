Bar council to send 7-member delegation to meet SC judges

A day after four Supreme Court judges voiced their dissent against that Chief Justice of India, the Bar Council of India on Saturday said that it would send a delegation of seven members to meet the judges. Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said that the matter should be resolved at the earliest.

"As far as MOP is concerned, it must be finalised at the earliest in a proper manner. We will write a letter to the govt for the same but is not that big a matter to be brought in public," Mishra told the media.

He also urged the leaders to not politicise the matter and lauded the government for choosing not to interfere in the matter.

"We've given an opportunity to Rahul Gandhi and political parties to talk about our judiciary, it's unfortunate. On behalf of Bar Council of India, I request him & other political parties to not politicise the matter...Prime Minister and law minister had said yesterday itself that it is judiciary's internal matter and govt won't be interfering in the matter, and we appreciate the government's stand," he added.

Four senior judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolted against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, listing a string of problems that they said were afflicting the country's highest court, and warned those could destroy Indian democracy.

[What is master of roaster and why CJI is senior most among equals]

Four top Supreme Court judges on Friday had taken an extraordinary step when they decided to speak to media against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra calling the administration in the top court 'not in order.

BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, on Friday had termed the extraordinary development of Friday as an internal matter of the judiciary. On the other hand, the Congress party had called the revolt by four Supreme Court judges as 'unprecedented.'

OneIndia News