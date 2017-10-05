Bank strike: Employees say overtime post demonetisation not paid

Bank employees have threatened a nation wide stir if they are not paid the dues from the time they worked overtime to handle the rush post demonetisation.

Lakhs of people landed up at banks post the decision on demonetisation to exchange old currency. The bank employees were forced to work overtime to cater to the demand. There were cases where employees worked over 14 hours at a stretch as the scenes outside the banks were chaotic.

Bank employees say that those who had put in the extra hours were yet to get their dues. It has been nearly one year since demonetisation was announced and the dues are yet to be cleared.

Bank unions say that they have brought up this matter before the government and even drew the attention of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. They will also take up the matter with the labour ministry now. They say none of the banks have settled the dues in full.

OneIndia News