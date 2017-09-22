Banihal attack: J&K Police arrests 2 terrorists, recover arms

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists from Banihal involved in recent attack on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans at Banihal camp and snatching their rifles on September 20.

Two service rifles, including an AK assault rifle and an Insas rifle, which were snatched during the attack, recovered from their possession.

The two apprehended terrorists have been identified as Arif and Ghazanfar. The arrests came less than 48 hours after the terror attack.

The militants had attacked the SSB camp at Thathar, about 10 kilometers from Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and gunned down a SSB Head Constable and injured an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) before decamping with their two weapons.

Head Constable Ram Pravesh was martyred in the attack and ASI Shyam Sood was seriously injured.

OneIndia News