Bangladesh-China relations purely commercial, India best friend: Liberation war veteran

    According to Former Liberation War Veteran Lt Col Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir, Bangladesh and China's relations are purely commercial.

    Kolkata, Dec 16: Former Liberation War Veteran Lt Col Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir has said that Bangladesh's relationship with China is pure commercial while his country considers India as its true friend.

    Speaking on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, he called Pakistan as a genocidal nation and said Bangladesh emerged victorious because of the help from India. "So many people were killed back then. Pakistan is a genocidal nation. India supported us, that's why we won," a news agency quoted him as saying.

    Former Liberation War Veteran Lt Col Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir
    Former Liberation War Veteran Lt Col Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir. Image courtesy: ANI

    Vijay Diwas marks the anniversary of the surrender of the Pakistani forces in erstwhile East Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

    On asking about Bangladesh's proximity with China and the recent clash between the PLA and the Indian Army, he said, "This is not 1962, this is 2022. Indian Army is a very tough and well-trained army. India isn't an aggressive nation. Bangladesh-China relations are purely commercial and India remains Bangladesh's best friend."

    The Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971 surrendered before the Indian Army following which An Instrument of Surrender was signed between Pakistani Lt. General AAK Niazi and Lt. General Jagjit Singh Aurora, the GOC-in-Chief of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. Thus paving way for the creation of Bangladesh.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure. He tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure."

    Friday, December 16, 2022, 13:51 [IST]
    X