Karnataka withdraws ban on photography, videography at govt offices

Bengaluru, July 16: The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography inside the government offices. The order banning shooting photos and videos was issued on Friday morning and was withdrawn around midnight following criticism.

The order mentioned that the president of the association had brought to their notice that private persons were making videos of employees at government offices during office hours and misusing them by making viral on social media.

The state government claimed that it has thoroughly verified the facts regarding this submission and found that it is necessary to prohibit photography and videography in the government offices and issued prohibition orders in this regard.

Social media posts ridiculed the decision and accused the ruling BJP of encouraging the government employees who are already mired in corruption, red tapism.

"Why should the government be afraid of photography and videography if it is on the right track?" Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Bandeppa Kashempur posed.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.