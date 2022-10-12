Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone but to strengthen party: Kharge

Have blessings of both Gandhi family and Kharge ji says Tharoor

‘Bakrid mein bachenge toh…’: Mallikarjun Kharge on 2024 PM candidate

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 12: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tackled a question today on the prime ministerial candidate for 2024 during his campaign for the election to party president's post in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Kharge, who is running for Congress president, said there is a saying "Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge (if we survive Bakrid, we'll dance in Muharram)".

"Let us deal with these elections first. There is a saying - Bakrid mein bachenge toh muharram mein nachenge (if the goat survives Bakrid then it will dance during muharram). First let the vote get over, let me become chief, then we will see," Kharge said when asked about Congress prime ministerial candidate for 2024 general elections.

Kharge is almost certain to win the election, which is the first in over 20 years without a Gandhi in the mix.

On Tuesday Kharge had said party president Sonia Gandhi had asked him to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005.

The Congress leader had said he was called by Sonia Gandhi for a meeting in 2005 and was asked to lead the party in the state.

He said he had suggested three names to her for heading the Karnataka Congress, but she asked her to lead the party in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 21:23 [IST]