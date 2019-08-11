  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bakrid 2019: This 'Bakra App' lets you buy bakra, offers Qurbani service on Eid al-Adha

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Hyderabad, Aug 11: Buying sheep this Bakrid and making the qurbani has just got simpler. Thanks to Hyderabad based techie who co-founded the company which developed the 'Bakra app'. The app brings buyers and independent sheep sellers on the same platform.

    Since, it is mandatory for financially-stable Muslims to sacrifice a goat or sheep or cattle or buffalo or camel on Bakrid, also written as Bakra Eid, this app has solved all the issues.

    Bakrid 2019: This Bakra App lets you buy bakra, offers Qurbani service on Eid al-Adha
    Representational Image

    According to Mohammed Jafar, a techie, co-founded the company with three of his colleagues, said that the unique feature this app provides is the 'Qurbani service'.

    Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your friends, family this Bakr-Id

    Under the 'Qurbani service', Muslims can buy a sheep weighing between 11 kg and 14 kg for Rs 10,999. They don't have to worry about the rest of the things, including slaughtering and division, and delivery of meat. The Qurbani will be done in compliance with Islamic rules. The meet will be divided into three portions and delivered to a place of the buyer's choice.

    Vendors share pictures of the sheep with details such as price, breed, weight and distance from the user's current location. Buyers can call the vendor of his or her choice and strike a deal after bargaining.

    Bakrid 2019 in India will be celebrated on August 12.

    More BAKRID News

    Read more about:

    bakrid eid

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue