Bajrang Dal activist murder in Shivamogga: Police have gathered few leads, says Karnataka CM

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Feb 21: The Shivamogga police have gathered a few leads in connection with the alleged murder of the Bajrang Dal activist, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

"One Harsha was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night," news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

26-year-old Harsha was allegedly murdered around 9 last night. Reports in the media claim that he was stabbed to death in Bharati Colony. He was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital where he breathed his last due to severe injuries.

According to TV reports, Harsha, a tailor by profession, was a cow vigilante and had a few cases filed against him. He had left the house on Sunday evening before informing his mother that he was planning to have dinner with his friends.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death as right-wing groups started protesting in the town. Four vehicles were burned down by the miscreants following which the local administration has imposed Section 144.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has triggered a controversy by accusing "Muslim goons" of murdering the Bajarang Dal activist. Talking to reporters, Eshwarappa said "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'."

In recent weeks, the situation in Shivamogga had been tense due to the Hijab row. However, it is not clear whether death is linked to the ongoing controversy.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra clarified that the matter was not related to the ongoing hijab row in the state. "But we need to wait for further investigations before arriving at a conclusion," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:57 [IST]