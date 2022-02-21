Bajrang Dal activist murdered in Shivamogga; Sec 144 imposed; schools, colleges to remain shut

India

oi-Prakash KL

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 21: A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Harsha.

Reports in the media claim that he was stabbed to death in Bharati Colony. He was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital where he breathed his last due to severe injuries.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death as right-wing groups started protesting in the town. Four vehicles were burned down by the miscreants following which the local administration has imposed Section 144.

Reports say that schools and colleges have been declared a holiday.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra met the family members of the deceased and expressed his condolence over the death on Monday morning. He had addressed a gathering on Sunday where he had spoken about communal forces trying to disrupt peace in the state and poisoning young minds.

In recent weeks, the situation in Shivamogga had been tense due to the Hijab row. However, it is not clear whether death is linked to the ongoing controversy.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 8:40 [IST]