Bail plea was moved erroneously, Aftab Poonawala informs court through email

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.

''Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am,'' the judge said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Lt Governor V K Saxena approved a proposal of Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors-Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad- in the case.

My daughter Shraddha would have been alive, want death penalty for Aftab says father

Aftab, who was arrested in November, underwent narco test and multiple rounds of polygraph tests. According to reports, Aftab stated that he has no remorse even if he is hanged for the murder of Shraddha during the polygraph tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini. He further said that will be remembered as a hero when he enters (Jannat) paradise and will be offered 'Hoors'.

Aftab also admitted that while he was in relationship with Shraddha, he was also having affairs with more than 20 girls. Aftab reportedly met all his alleged girlfriends on 'Bumble' dating app. It seems that he had a very close relations with some of his girlfriends.

A love story doomed from the start

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

DNA test report confirms recovered bones from forest area are of Shraddha Walkar

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.